Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $423.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.14, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $425.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.