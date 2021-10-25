Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Atlassian worth $70,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $423.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.68. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $425.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.