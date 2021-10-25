ATN International (ATNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATNI stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $718.96 million, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

