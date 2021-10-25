Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 152,246 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,728,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

