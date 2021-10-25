Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post $49.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.62 million and the lowest is $47.48 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $287.40 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $398.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. 3,465,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,899,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

