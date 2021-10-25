Automata Network (ATA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.30 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $180.50 million and $16.30 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

