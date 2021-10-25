AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $15.25 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.25 for the year.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of AN opened at $130.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. AutoNation has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

