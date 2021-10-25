Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.22

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.22 and last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 28475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

