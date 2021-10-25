Aware (AWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

