AWH Capital L.P. Acquires 13,526 Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

AWH Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. X Financial makes up about 4.0% of AWH Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings in X Financial were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

X Financial Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

