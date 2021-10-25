Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,394. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.