AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.