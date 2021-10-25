Azora Capital LP Cuts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Azora Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises 4.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.65% of PacWest Bancorp worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

