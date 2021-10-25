Azora Capital LP Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $167.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

