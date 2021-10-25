B2Gold Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B2Gold by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in B2Gold by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

