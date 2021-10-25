Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

