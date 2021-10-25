Banano Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and $215,512.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,373,864 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

