BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.23. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BANF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $3,617,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.