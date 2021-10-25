Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,157 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 53.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 26,025.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $95.80 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

