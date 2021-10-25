Bank of Montreal Can Has $704,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

THS stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

