Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HNI were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

