Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xperi were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 178,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

XPER opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.