Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,125 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,397,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 921,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 858,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

