Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Retail Value by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Retail Value by 1.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $22.04 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

