Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Affimed worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $588.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

