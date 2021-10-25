Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.32 Million Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $219.49 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.50. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

