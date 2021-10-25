Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Marine Products worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marine Products by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

