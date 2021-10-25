Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,239 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of The Lovesac worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 48.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $2,252,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $6,089,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 30.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,908 shares of company stock worth $12,625,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

