Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,825 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 554 shares of company stock valued at $63,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

