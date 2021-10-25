Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 619 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $46.73 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

