Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,265 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $5,762,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $65.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

