BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.09.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 148.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.