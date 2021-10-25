Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €233.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

EPA:RI opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €187.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

