Barclays Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,715.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,988.15.

CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,642.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

