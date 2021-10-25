Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBSI stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

