BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $20.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,394. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

