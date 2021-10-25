Benchmark Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $68.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.
MXL stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.
In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.