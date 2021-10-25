Benchmark Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $68.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.