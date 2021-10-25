Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,598 ($99.27) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,901.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,700.26.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

