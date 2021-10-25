Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 11,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,034. The firm has a market cap of $828.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

