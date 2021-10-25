Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $9.87

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $10.14. Berry shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $820.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

