Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $225,417.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $225,417.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00100749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,465.39 or 1.00197230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.62 or 0.06497607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

