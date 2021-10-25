Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $92.72 and last traded at $92.90. 26,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,335,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.