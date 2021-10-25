BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

BHP stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

