BIKI Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $7,056.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00201919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00101331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

