Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 9,432.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,397 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for 0.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Bill.com worth $46,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $302.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

