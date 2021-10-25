BinaryX Market Capitalization Reaches $206.33 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $101.99 or 0.00167108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $206.33 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001281 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006294 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00633557 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.