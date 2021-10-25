Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $250,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Biogen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.56.

BIIB opened at $264.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

