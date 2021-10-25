BitSend (BSD) Hits Market Cap of $91,355.75

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. BitSend has a total market cap of $91,355.75 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.00332812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,855,031 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.