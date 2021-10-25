Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Blackbaud comprises about 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.36. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

