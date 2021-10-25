BlackRock Inc. Acquires 473,137 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.47% of Stereotaxis worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STXS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 385.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.